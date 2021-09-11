JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Back in 2001, Kansas City assistant fire chief Jimmy Walker was a young firefighter in Kansas City.
“I was a driver, I drove a fire truck at that time,” says Walker.
September 11th, 2001 is a day he’ll never forget.
A moment that inspired him as he saw the sacrifice being made by many including his fellow first responders.
“A number of us from the station in midtown decided we knew people from New York. We decided to go out to New York," Walker said.
A 1,000 plus mile trip to deliver money his department raised to support the New York Fire Department in the aftermath.
“We went down to the site Ground Zero, having seen it firsthand and I took pictures of it…the way it looked in person it was inspiring,” says Walker.
He says during that trip, he went to about five funerals and memorial services of firefighters who lost their lives that day.
“It was a very humbling experience, there were firefighters from all over the country that came because we are all one brotherhood/sisterhood and you felt very helpless at that time,” said Walker.
As tragic and sad that day was, the sacrifice of those men and women helped change Fire and EMS for the better.
“It caused a lot of focus on pre-hospital medicine and pre-hospital response,” says Dr. Erica Carney, the KC EMS medical director.
Carney says it also helped improve communication to agencies between jurisdictions for emergency response, as well as funding and stocking resources in preparation for disasters.
Both Carney and Walker say whether it’s 9/11, the Hyatt collapse in 1981, or a tornado, they are always learning.
“You can’t just pigeon hold what happened in 9/11 on 9/11, we constantly look at and review everything we do operationally and try to get better,” says Walker.
