KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Federal workers in Kansas City are back to work inside the IRS building in the Crossroads Arts District, but the atmosphere inside is not the same.
One worker told KCTV5 moral is dropping, its quiet and the mood is tense with another possible government shutdown looming and she is worried.
“Ya, it really does feel like déjà vu,” IRS tax examiner Patricia Binkley said.
Tuesday was Binkley’s day off work, and she has her eyes glued to the T.V.
“There’s a big concern among myself and my coworkers if this happens again, could it potentially go longer? Because it seems like both sides are digging into their position,” Binkley voiced.
She’s anxious, the possibility of another government shutdown is looming over her head, but this time around she is in better shape financially.
“Needless to say, in January I got my spending way down,” Binkley explained.
Binkley says she learned to prioritize and got help from friends.
“I’ve learned there’s stuff I thought I needed, that I don’t really need to survive,” Binkley stated.
Most of January she stayed at home to save money. When she got her back pay, half of it went into her savings account. She also already received her tax refund. But she says all that would only last her one month with another shutdown.
“The best way I can say how I feel is I’ll believe it when it’s signed,” Binkley said.
Until then, she says there’s nothing she can do but continue to work, hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.
“I just hope our elected leaders realize how big of a voting block federal employees are and we are not going to forget when we go to the ballot box in 2020,” Binkley voiced.
Binkley says the IRS did offer some workers overtime to catch up on all the work that was left unfinished from the first shutdown, but says they still have a lot of work to do.
