Kansas City fans uninterested in Super Bowl LIII

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A recent survey shows nearly half of Americans are indifferent to Super Bowl LIII.
“Maybe watch a little golf on TV and that’s about it,” Steve Cobb, who is an uninterested fan, said.
Yes, that’s right. Those are Steve Cobb’s plans for Super Bowl Sunday.
“I am tired of watching the Patriots play in the Super Bowl.” Cobb continues, “Tom Brady gets all the credit when the Patriots win, I think football is a team sport.”
Across the Granfalloon Bar sat another uninterested fan who couldn't agree more.
“I never though in my life, I would not watch the Super Bowl,” said Linda. “I dislike the Patriots immensely, I think they are cheaters, haha. I am sick of seeing Tom Brady.”
According to the Remington Research Group, nearly half of Americans do not care about this year’s Super Bowl. It found one in three Americans will be rooting for the Rams. While 20% say they want the Patriots to win, 44 of those say they simply don’t care.
It was noon when KCTV5 was at the popular sports bar on the plaza. A completely different scene from two weeks ago.
“For the AFC Championship game, we were completely full by noon and I believe that game started at like six,” Tim Caniglia, who is the owner of Granfalloon, said.
Caniglia says they were preparing for a big night if the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl.
“We were going to take our whole parking lot out there and have TVs, tents and everything,” Caniglia stated.
The high of the football season in Kansas City, now gone leaving empty seats at the bar.
“They just don’t really care who wins this one, so we don’t know how many people are going to come,” said Caniglia.
“I got a lot of other things that I would rather do,” stated Cobb.
“I don’t even care,” Linda said.
