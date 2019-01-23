KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – IRS workers are being called back to help without pay and many are now turning to a union contract provision allowing them to refuse if there is a hardship.
Four of them work at the Kansas City IRS office.
Three of them have been told to come in Monday, to work without pay, and all have said, “I can’t afford to drive there without a paycheck coming in.”
“It’s really kind of crazy” Tamela Ford, who is a Furloughed IRS Worker in Kansas City, said.
Ford shares a Raytown home with her husband and then some. Now five paychecks have become one.
“When you take 4/5ths of your pot away, it can be quite humbling,” Ford expressed.
Her mom has been with the IRS for 39 years. Ford has been there 15 years and her daughter, Quierra, and her son, who didn’t want to be on TV, they have 60 years with the IRS.
“This is not a free vacation for us. We want to be there. We want to do our work,” Ford said.
Kansas City’s Local Union President estimates about 60% of those called back have used the hardship exemption to stay home, citing reasons like gas money and child care expenses.
“It’s about half an hour walk from here to the closest bus stop,” Christina Bennett, who is also a Furloughed IRS Worker in Kansas City, said.
They say their commute costs about $30 weekly in gas. For four people on separate shifts, that’s $120 and on a tight budget, that’s a lot.
“The choice comes, do I pay the light bill and be at home with lights or do I put the gas in the car to go to work and not have lights when I come home,” Ford expressed.
Her daughter has medical issues that cost money, the least of which is anxiety.
For her the uncertainty of how long is both a financial and emotional strain.
“It’s overwhelming for me,” Quierra Ford, who is a Furloughed IRS Worker in Kansas City, said.
Fellow IRS workers across the country have been rallying for the shutdown to end, but that Grandview family says not coming in Monday is about practical needs, not protest.
“We are available to work. We want to work. But we want to be paid to work,” Ford stated.
As for whether this will cause delays getting refunds, Ford says, probably, because we have new tax forms and we haven’t been trained on them yet.
