TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The autopsy assistant who was the source of controversy in Michael Brown's autopsy case in Ferguson, MO, is back in a harsh spotlight.
Shawn Parcells now operates under “Professor Lynn.” Families accuse him of fraud and lying about who he really is.
Lacey Langford says she paid Parcells’ company, National Autopsy Services, $3,000 to perform an autopsy on her mother, Tonette.
“He called himself ‘Professor Lynn.’ That’s how he addressed himself,” Langford said. “He was in scrubs and his license plate says autopsy. How much more legit could it be."
Langford says week after week rolled by and that autopsy never happened.
“Then was I when I came into CNN’s investigation, and I knew I was in trouble,” Langford said.
Parcells was accused by CNN of inflating his credentials, lying and incompetence. County medical examiners and even law enforcement called him out.
The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department told CNN that Parcells’ involvement in a murder case resulted in a lack of charges. That’s because the autopsy didn’t involve a doctor.
Langford says she would have never hired National Autopsy Services if she knew Parcells was the man behind the scenes.
“Absolutely not,” Langford said. “Every day that passes because of Shawn Parcells there is evidence that decays of what happened to my mom. I don’t know if I’ll ever know. I don’t know how much time is too much time.”
Langford filed a complaint with the Kansas Attorney General and contacted KCTV5’s investigative unit for help.
“I would have never guessed that someone even capable of taking advantage of a grieving family. That’s sick,” Langford said.
Shawn Parcells speaks
KCTV5: Why are you signing emails “Professor Lynn”?
Parcells: Lynn was used as a nickname. Honestly, I’m being honest here because people would butcher my last name.
KCTV5: I don’t think Parcells is that difficult.
Parcells: It’s not! It really isn’t. But I’ve had people would say Parcellis or Purcellis.
KCTV5: But when you are emailing you don’t have to pronounce it out loud.
Parcells: No
KCTV5: OK, so then why are signing things ‘Professor Lynn.’
Parcells: It’s my middle name. I have that right.
KCTV5: Is it because of previous coverage that you decided to no longer use Shawn Parcells and not to make that your identity and use another identity that was less controversial?
Parcells: I think there is a part of me that did that. I mean in all honesty, yes.
Parcells says all final reports have his full name “Shawn Lynn Parcells.”
Families call that deceptive.
“That’s more than just your average fraud or scam artist. He’s preys on the most vulnerable out there. That’s disgusting,” Langford said.
Parcells agreed to pay Langford her money back. He admitted to cash flow problems but said he would pay her that week. Langford is still waiting for that check.
National Autopsy Services
Parcell’s new company “National Autopsy Services” lists 12 nationwide locations giving the impression it’s a large corporation.
Parcells amended that in his interview.
“Some are funeral homes that have agreed to let us use their facility,” he said.
KCTV5's investigative unit contacted all of the listed locations. Not one location was aware that Parcells has listed their private funeral homes as his nationwide locations
“We are not associated or affiliated with national autopsy service in any way shape or form,” said one funeral home director.
“No, I was not ma'am. Yeah, I’m not aware we were on there. So, I will be making sure we are off of there,” another funeral home director said.
“We stopped doing business with him. He isn’t all there as a business man,” another funeral home director said.
KCTV5 also checked out his “Overland Park location” listed on his website and on his contract. The addresses don’t even match. Both were wrong. One takes you to a place where you can get a massage. The other traces to a game shop.
Investigation continues
KCTV5’s investigative team is currently investigating nationwide allegations.
If you have information you would like to report, contact angie.ricono@kctv5.com.
