Kansas City family counts blessings as baby turns 9 weeks old

For one family, a baby turning nine weeks old is an extra reason to celebrate.
Eight weeks ago, baby Elgin Thrower was in an intense care unit with a diagnosis his mother, Shawna Jackson, did not see coming.
Jackson experienced an unusual stomach pain. She was rushed to Truman Medical Center and doctors there performed an emergency C-section at just 34-weeks. Jackson suffered a placenta abruption, leaving both her and her newborn in serious trouble.
“Two days before everything happened, he looked great," Jackson said. "He was practicing breathing and we could see him moving and everything.”
His father saw him for only 30 seconds - and doctors thought he would only live for five minutes.
The devastating diagnosis was another shock to the family.
The young couple lost their newborn daughter a year ago. Ella was born premature after Jackson suffered the same diagnosis. She only survived an hour in her parent’s arms.
Now, the family is caring for Baby Elgin around the clock to give him the best quality of life.
