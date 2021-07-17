KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- More often than not when news camera are in the neighborhood surrounding 41st Street and Wayne Avenue, it’s because something has gone wrong.
That was not the case Saturday. Hundreds of people gathered for the second annual “Show me the Change Peace Parade.”
“In this community specifically, we’ve seen that spike in violence that’s been going on. People don’t have any place that is safe where they can be with their family and be together, and we know that being connected is the way they reduce crime. This is what that does. It hits that whole problem head on,” Sheoni Givens, a member of the DMario Gray Foundation board said.
The DMario Gray Foundation first hosted the event in 2020, Kansas City’s most violent year on record.
The family-friendly event included a parade of vehicles, ATVs, motorcycles, youth drill teams and drum lines.
“A lot of times we can’t gather, two or three people can’t come over in the same vicinity, and it be a positive outcome, well look at this,” DMario Gray said.
Gray believes change has to start within the community, particularly with the children.
“It’s got to start with the men. We’ve got to be in our kids’ life, even if it’s not our kid. If we’re walking down the street and we see two or three kids on the other side of the street doing something they’re not supposed to, step up,” Gray said.
Gray also believes the police play a part in being the change, and that’s why he was glad several officers, and Chief Rick Smith attended the event.
“I was raised to go against the Kansas City Police Department. But that way don’t work. We need the Kansas City Police Department on our side because without them, this world would be a mess. So shout out to the Kansas City Police Department,” Gray said.
Gray hopes the event provides more than just a day of fun memories, that maybe relationships formed that can change someone’s future, or just give people hope that there is good in the community.
“We cannot continue to have this mirage of bad news all the time. They’ve got to see where the good parts of the community are so that they can also participate,” Givens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.