KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Kathleen Beard is a teacher at Millennium at Santa Fe Elementary School located at 8908 Old Santa Fe Rd.
Beard received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Martha Catchings.
"Mrs. Beard establishes high expectations and has the ability to extract a high level of performance from her students. She is a dynamic teacher, who incorporates hands on activities to engage her students through effective instruction. She is a teacher leader and mentors those that are in her building," Catchings said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
