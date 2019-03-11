KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Justin Smith is a first-grade teacher at Maplewood Elementary School located at 6400 NE 52nd St.
Smith received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.
He was nominated by Kandi Baylesd, a student's parent.
"My child has dealt with emotional trauma and is very shy and stays to himself. Mr. Smith has helped him become more out going and willing to be involved. He loves his teacher," Baylesd said.
In August, parent Aly Foit also nominated Smith.
"He’s an all around awesome teacher. Two out three of my school-aged children had him. He goes above and beyond for his students. If we hadn’t moved, I would have loved for him to have been my other two children’s teacher as well. He truly cares about kids and makes them excited to learn," Foit said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
