KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A wager has emerged between two of the most popular donut shops in Kansas City and Boston.
Kansas City’s Donutology and Boston’s Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts are putting their finest donuts on the line for AFC Championship game.
If the Patriots were to beat the Chiefs, Donutology must send 35 of their most popular signature mini donuts “Sweet Bacon O’ Mine” to Kane’s.
However, if the Chiefs win, Kane’s must send a dozen of their best donuts to Donutology.
Also, some “trash talk” has been taking place between the two stores:
The losing team’s respective shop will also have to take a photo with the opposing team’s jerseys next week while baking their own donuts.
Donutology founder, Andrew Cameron, says the secret behind the Chiefs monster season is “all the Donutology donuts they eat before kick-off.”
