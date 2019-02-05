KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People will head to the polls April 2 to decide whether to create a new sales tax that would go towards improving Pre-K.
Less than 35 percent of preschool age children are enrolled in a quality program.
The mayor and school districts agree that’s a problem but disagree on how to fix it.
That meeting will happen from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce board room at Union Station.
Mayor Sly James will be answering questions about his plan to fund Pre-K.
He’s proposing a 3/8 cent sales tax that would generate $30 million a year for the next ten years.
In the first few years of the program’s implementation, much of that money would be used for grants to build new preschools and expand and improve the quality of existing ones.
Private and religious Pre-K’s would be eligible for those funds.
The school districts are against the mayor’s plan partially because they believe each individual school board should be able to decide how any Pre-K funding is spent.
But the mayor says most children already enrolled in Pre-K programs aren’t using district programs.
“The only way this works is to approach it universally,” James said. “The other way that it works is to stop thinking in terms of school districts and start thinking in terms of children. If we think in terms of children and we go to where the children are, we can solve any problem that school districts may have.”
Cooperating school districts of greater Kansas City represents all 14 districts in Kansas City.
In a statement they explained why they do not support the mayor’s plan. They would prefer district specific funding and pushing for state funding.
