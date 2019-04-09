Kansas City day care under investigation after 6-month-old baby’s death

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An in-home day care is under police investigation after an infant was found unresponsive Friday afternoon.
Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to a home in the 10000 block of Crystal Avenue after someone called to report the 6-month-old not breathing.
The child was taken to an area hospital where doctors confirmed the infant was dead.
Police said it appeared that the house was a working day care and Division of Family Services was notified.
The cause of the death is unknown at this time.
