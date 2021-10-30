Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The new name for the women's soccer franchise is the Kansas City Current. 

The Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League announced the name on Saturday night during the team's finale.

The team will start selling gear on Sunday.

The move comes the same week of an announcement of a new $70 million stadium was announced. 

The stadium will be the first ever to be built specifically for a professional women's soccer team in the U.S.

“Every element is meticulously designed to tell the story of who we are, how we play and what we represent as a club,” said Co-Owner Brittany Matthews. “I can’t wait to celebrate the championships that will be won with our team wearing and representing this new brand.”

Who should be this week's HyVee Team of the Week: Park Hill, Liberty, Olathe Northwest or Shawnee Mission Northwest?

You voted:

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.