KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The new name for the women's soccer franchise is the Kansas City Current.
The Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League announced the name on Saturday night during the team's finale.
Here's some more details on the meaning behind @KCWoSo's new name, new look, as the Kansas City Current! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/pdZhKOkpnC— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 31, 2021
The team will start selling gear on Sunday.
Power. Lives. Here. We are the Kansas City Current. #TealRising pic.twitter.com/sK46epCUnL— KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) October 31, 2021
The move comes the same week of an announcement of a new $70 million stadium was announced.
The stadium will be the first ever to be built specifically for a professional women's soccer team in the U.S.
Welcome, KANSAS CITY CURRENT🔥💯 @PatrickMahomes @KCWoSo pic.twitter.com/2u3ay7uyWB— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 31, 2021
“Every element is meticulously designed to tell the story of who we are, how we play and what we represent as a club,” said Co-Owner Brittany Matthews. “I can’t wait to celebrate the championships that will be won with our team wearing and representing this new brand.”
