KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are responding to a crash on I-29 at 112th Street.
Traffic on the interstate has been brought to a stand still.
Kansas City Scout is suggested drivers use an alternative route.
The interstate was closed for a period of time but has been reopened.
A second wreck between two vehicles occurred on I-29 near Barry Road.
No injuries have been reported in the incidents at this time.
