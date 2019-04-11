KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators spent the night Wednesday digging through rubble, trying to find clues as to what caused a deadly house explosion.

The explosion happened about 4:30 p.m. near 15th Street and Fremont Avenue.

Police blockades and caution tape blocked people from travelling through the area, guarding the possible crime scene after a body was found in the rubble.

1 person found dead after house explosion near 15th, Fremont Fire crews were battling a house fire Wednesday where the house has collapsed.

Investigators say it is clear the house exploded and then caught fire. Witnesses from several blocks around the house agree. They believe the walls blew out causing the roof to collapse, and the fire spread inside pockets of space created by the explosion. Witnesses could hear and feel the explosion several blocks surrounding the house.

“All the sudden, pow,” said Manuel Gonzales, who was down at the laundry mat down the street. “We heard a big explosion, it sounded like two trains colliding. And then all the sudden we look out the window and all there is is smoke, and then fire.”

Crews say a man alerted them that his friend was in the house when they first arrived. Investigators have yet to release the name of the person who died in the explosion.

A preliminary cause for the explosion has not been determined.