KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City couple on their way to dinner over the weekend are the victims of a horrific crash.
It all started because the driver wouldn't stop for police.
Tom and Barbara Roche were just about to pull into Michael Forbes for dinner when a driver blew through a red light and slammed into their car at more than 70 miles an hour.
"Horrible … it was horrible,” said Barbara Roche who is battered and bruised. "I have a cracked clavicle, and I'm just bruised all over. I'm just having some breathing issues and I just ache all over."
Barbara Roche spoke to KCTV5 News on the phone from her hospital bed where she and her husband remain. Her husband fared much worse in the crash.
"He's still in ICU. I haven't seen them since the crash,” she said.
Kansas City, KS police say the driver hit a police cruiser during a chase in KCK, crossed the state line and for some 12 miles tried to get away from police before blowing through a red light at the crowded intersection of 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard where the Roches were headed out for dinner.
"I was blindsided,” Barbara Roche said.
She was driving and says the impact was devastating.
"I felt like I was floating around in the car, and I didn't know when it was going to stop, and I was concerned that when it stopped we wouldn't be alive because it was just. It was like it was in slow motion. It was horrible,” Barbara Roche said.
She says her husband suffered bleeding on the brain, and while it will be a long road to recovery, she is grateful.
"I'm so thankful to be alive and hopefully be able to get back to my normal routine it'll be a little while,” Barbara Roche said.
