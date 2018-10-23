KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with multiple counts of physically and sexually assaulting children for many years while his wife is also facing charges connected to the abuse.
Prosecutors contend 48-year-old Arthur Peterman assaulted a 9-year-old girl, sometimes in the presence of another child.
He is also accused of displaying pornography to the children, preparing methamphetamine around them and ingesting with the kids.
One child tested positive for methamphetamine while the other was found suffering from cuts and burns on their body.
Prosecutors said Peterman’s wife, 39-year-old Jenny Peterman, reportedly watched the children being abused by her husband and sometimes abused the children herself.
Court documents state that the children told investigators they were instructed not to tell anyone of the abuse.
A third victim has also been identified, who court documents claimed was also physically and sexually abused on a regular basis for years by Arthur Peterman.
Arthur Peterman faces three counts of statutory rape, four counts of child molestation, seven charges of child abuse, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of furnishing pornography to a minor. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Jenny Peterman faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of child abuse. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.
