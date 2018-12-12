KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — A couple is accusing a Kansas City rug company of selling them a fake antique Persian rug.
Maranatha and David Christie filed a lawsuit against Knotty Rug Co. last week, alleging that an appraiser told them the Persian rug they purchased in December 2014 for $28,000 may have been altered to appear older than it is and might not actually be Persian, typically meaning that it originated in Iran. The lawsuit also accuses the store of misrepresenting about 14 other rugs the couple purchased for more than $39,000 in September 2014, the Kansas City Star reported.
The lawsuit comes after the store agreed to buy back the Persian rug and two others for nearly $39,000.
Knotty Rug Owner Darrel Wingo, who is also named in the lawsuit, said he hasn't made any payments to the couple, calling them "bullies." He denied that the couple had spent that much money and said he stands by the rugs and their prices.
The couple claims in the lawsuit that the Persian rug originally carried a $22,000 price tag, but the rug's value and price kept changing throughout their dealings with the store. The company increased the rug's price after saying employees discovered that the rug was 150 years old and far more rare and valuable than they had originally known, the lawsuit states.
Company officials then made unsupported claims to the couple about the value of the rug, according to the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.