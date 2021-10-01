KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City councilman has been found guilty of a municipal assault charge.
Councilman Brandon Ellington will appeal the judge's decision, court documents state.
He was charged with assault in March and was accused of poking a man in the chest.
Ellington was placed on one year's probation.
