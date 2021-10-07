KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City council on Thursday voted to extend the city's mask mandate through the end of the October.
Kansas City's extension will last through Nov. 4.
The vote was 10-1.
Here are the exceptions to the mask mandate, per the order:
- Minors below the age of 5; and
- Persons who have disabilities where masks constitute a substantial impairment to their health and well-being based upon medical, behavioral, or legal direction; and
- Persons in a restaurant or tavern consuming food or drink while adequately distanced from other patrons; and
- Persons obtaining a service involving the nose or face when temporary removal of the face covering or mask is necessary to perform the service; and
- Any interaction or gathering, per CDC guidance, where parties have knowledge that all persons present are fully vaccinated by federally-approved vaccine(s).
The move comes after the Jackson County council extended its own requirement until Nov. 6.
Both extensions come as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped significantly in the past month.
