Kansas City council to debate alcohol delivery ordinance

The Kansas City council will decide Wednesday whether or not you could have alcohol delivered to your front porch.
In Missouri, you can already have wine delivered, but a new ordinance will include delivery on beer and other alcohol products, including vodka or whiskey.
“We could actually match folks that are responsible drinkers and those who are of age with responsible providers. That’s what we’re trying to get to," Councilman Quinton Lucas said.
You'd use an app or order online like you would order a pizza.
If the ordinance passes, Kansas City will join cities like St. Louis who already have similar programs.
Lucas says there will be safeguards in place to make sure people don't abuse the delivery system.
“One of which is you have to make sure you are registered through a service, we’ll have to make sure we create good penalties for the service as well and we’ll have to make sure there are on-going compliance checks," Lucas said.
