FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Once the morning fog and clouds burn off, we are looking good for Thursday with highs in the lower 40s.
StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says most of Friday looks dry as well with isolated light rain possible late evening.
However, all eyes are on this next weekend storm.
"There are still plenty of unknowns at this point on exactly who will see the heavy snow and near-blizzard conditions with strong winds across the Midwest," Little said.
Little says there is high confidence that most of the Kansas City area will see thunderstorms during the day Saturday along with heavy rain and then there will be a very sharp dividing line between the storms and heavy snowfall.
"Early indications, the worst of the snow may stay northwest of Kansas City, but this storm will need to be closely monitored. A 100-mile shift to the south, and there could be a much higher winter impact for Kansas City," Little said.
