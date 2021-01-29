KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Convention Center is hosting a cold weather shelter to help the city's homeless population.
Earlier this month, the city opened a warming center at Garrison Community Center, but that has since become filled to capacity.
The COVID pandemic is unfortunately pushing more people into the streets, not just in KCMO but across the entire country,” said City Manager Brian Platt in a statement. “We are rapidly deploying additional resources and support for our unhoused population from multiple city departments and also in collaboration with a variety of community leaders and groups. Our community partners have been and continue to be the key to successful support of our unhoused population here in KCMO.”
Those who need to stay there should enter the building at 13th and Central in KCMO. The warming center will be opened from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. until March 31.
Around 150 beds are available.
"It's not okay to look the other way, when there are so many who are confronting homelessness," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "And I think this is one of many steps, a short term step, but one of many steps to address our issues long term, we recognize that as we address, unhoused issues. We understand that there are short term solutions intermediate and long term."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.