Kansas City church building damaged by fire near 29th, Holmes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fire overnight has left a Kansas City church in a bit of a mess.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at educational building that's associated with the Calvary Baptist Church at 29th and Holmes Road.
Smoke ended up inside of the church, though they were able to open the doors to get the smoke out.
Because the fire happened at a church, as protocol, a bomb and arson team is investigating.
A church member says a conference was supposed to be held in the building this weekend. It was already rescheduled for Saturday, and he says now they’ll have to reschedule once again or cancel it.
No injures were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.