KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Sprint Center is preparing to host the NCAA Sweet 16 tournament.
Right now, they’re laying down the floor so the court is ready for teams to practice and for the first game on Friday.
However, the Sprint Center isn’t the only downtown establishment gearing up for the the weekend. Big business is also expected in the Power and Light District.
A lot of the employees of bars and restaurants downtown are pumped up for the boost in business. Others are a little stressed because of how crazy it can get.
The Sweet 16 will bring an economic boost to Kansas City and not just for hotels, bars and restaurants downtown. People coming in from out of town and possibly looking for some Kansas City barbecue.
Joe’s KC is expecting longer than usual lines this weekend, and they say the other barbecue spots across town probably do too.
"It means a lot of customers, and it means a lot of out-of-town customers. And we just love that. You know they come here in there fan where and it’s just fun to see all the folks from different parts of the country come here. They always want to stop in sample Kansas City barbecue, and so they usually ask around ahead of time about where they should go. We’re fortunate that a lot of folks recommend coming here," said Doug Worgul, director of marketing for Joe's.
The first game is Friday as North Carolina faces Auburn followed by Kentucky taking on Houston. Then, the winners of those two games will face off in the Elite 8 on Sunday before moving on to the Final 4 in Minneapolis.
One change from the last time the Sweet 16 was in Kansas City is the practices leading up to the games will not be open to the public.
