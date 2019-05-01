KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Unrest in Venezuela is making it challenging for one local woman to stay in contact with her family.
Empanada Madness serves a variety of South American foods with Venezuelan food being a best seller.
It's owner Andrea Penaloza lived in Venezuela as a child and came to the U.S. as a young girl and now runs two successful businesses.
“It’s hard to see what’s happening over there,” she said.
Penaloza has been glued to the T.V. screen as protesters filled the streets of Venezuela for a second day.
“The opposition is trying to keep them to a limit where they cannot talk to anyone, basically they don’t have any water or electricity,” she explained.
Her father and his family still live there, and she explained they can feel imprisoned due to the unrest.
“They don’t leave their homes and they try to stay put because you don’t really want to go out there and protest or anything like that because really you could get yourself killed,” Penaloza said.
On Tuesday, Venezuelans clashed violently after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising, but only a small group of soldier’s broke ranks with President Nicolas Maduro.
“It’s kind of like having the army killing their own people, does that make sense? The opposition is taking their National Guard and killing the Venezuelan people,” Penaloza said.
Penaloza knows change isn’t going to come over night. She's sad it’s reached this point.
“I wish that our country or the people there would know how easy it is to actually live in better ways but the country itself doesn’t allow them to know that,” she said.
The European Union is calling for new elections in Venezuela to end the clashes.
