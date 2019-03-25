KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Stouts, lagers and ales are still flowing at Brewery Emperial despite recent concerns about water quality in Kansas City.

Brewery Emperial founder Keith Thompson said they run their water through a carbon filter, then boil it before it’s turned into beer.

“We do treat our water here,” he explained. “Minerals stay in, but any aromas and flavors go out."

With the flooding, Thompson has kept a close eye on the reports from the water company. Monday, KCTV5 tried a little experiment testing the pH of the water.

He said it usually reads between 9 and 10 pH, a very alkaline level that is perfect for beer making. Monday test showed a pH level of 7, which is neutral.

“With the increased runoff, and snow melting and things like that, higher volume means a lower pH, and it may be difficult for the city to process quick enough,” Thompson explained.

KC Water officials want water at the treatment plant to stay there as long as possible, so they are asking people to conserve.

“These are conditions no one can remember seeing before so we are really doing our best,” KC Water Communications and Outreach Manager for Brooke Givens told reporters.

Givens said when rain runoff and flooding happens, it changes the characteristics of the water, giving the water that different taste and scent.

So even though the water is safe, brewers are keeping a close eye to make sure their beer keeps its same great taste.

“If it means conserving a little so we can continue to have the right stuff coming to us, then we’ll take it,” Thompson said.

The water department does not have a timeline for how long people should be conserving water. They are just waiting for the river to get back to normal and they will continue to test the water.