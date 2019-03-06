  • Abigael Jaymes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 10-year-old Kansas City boy is making lemonade out of lemons to raise money for the Pediatric Fund at The University of Kansas Hospital.

After the video of Collier Cash Rule rocking out with Foo Fighters at Sprint Center last October playing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” went viral, he wanted to redirect the attention to another cause.

Collier has been raising money for his sick friend through a lemonade stand. Far exceeding his original $10,000 goal, Collier has raised almost $25,000.

Sprint Center, along with Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, The University of Kansas Health System and Collier are hosting Collier’s Lemonade Stand prior to a Metallica performance at Sprint Center on Wednesday.

It will run from 4-7 p.m. outside Sprint Center’s main doors on Grand Boulevard. Collier has about 20 songs prepared and will be rocking out on his own stage, too.

His minimum goal is to raise $50,000 for the Pediatric Fund at The University of Kansas Hospital. He says he enjoyed helping his friend so much, and now he wants to help even more kids.

"I think everyone should have the opportunity to have fun. And to not feel like, 'Oh I’m not like this person, and I can’t do this because I have this. I should be able to do that.' I don’t think kids should feel like that," Collier said.

Heartland Coca-Cola donated Hubert’s Lemonade product for Sprint Center to serve those who wish to make a donation.

