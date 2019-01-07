KANSAS CITY (KCTV) – A Kansas City coffee favorite is out with a new product that could bring a whole new meaning to the term “coffee pot.”
A Facebook post by The Roasterie Monday morning announced the company’s first extension of its Canned Cold Brew line, CBD Cold Brew.
The product is being created in partnership with CBD American Shaman and will be sold in American Shaman stores, as well as the Roasterie Factory Café on Southwest Boulevard.
According to American Shaman’s website, CBD oil is made from cannabidiol, a cannabis compound found in marijuana plants. Proponents say there are many therapeutic properties to CBD and contend it does not contain the chemicals from marijuana responsible for causing a “high.”
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
