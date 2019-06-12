KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The two sides of the issue over security at the Jackson County Detention Center met for the first time since a new security policy was put in place.
For several days, female attorneys said the new policy is discriminatory, and it’s keeping them from their clients inside the jail.
“I just wonder, what century are we in,” Laurie Snell, Attorney, said.
“I am not a threat to the jail security,” Tracy Spradlin, Attorney in Kansas City, said.
There was tension outside and inside the Jackson County Courthouse Wednesday.
Nearly a week after some attorneys sent a letter to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the issue over security has not gone away. And attorneys who see clients at the jail every day said it’s not all about the bras.
“Why is this what I’m spending my time on? I’d rather be reading discovery or doing briefs or appearing in court,” Spradlin said.
“The problems with that jail that they are trying to fix, everybody wants to fix,” Snell said.
But women said their bras are keeping them from seeing their clients. The jail said it’s about keeping people inside safe.
“That’s all I care about is making sure they’re okay,” Jackson County Sheriff Daryll Forte said.
And Wednesday in front of the Jackson County Legislature, both sides made their case speaking for the first time.
“There shouldn’t be any different rules for any particular group, individual or organization,” Forte said.
However, several times Forte said there would be no compromise on the security inside the jail. The two groups are scheduled to meet within the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.