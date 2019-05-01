KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City artist is getting the chance to make history, literally.
Tom Corbin was the chosen artist to create a sculpture of President Harry S. Truman that will stand in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C.
Currently, the model is done but it still needs to be enlarged then plated in bronze.
Corbin has a lot of iconic work on display but the opportunity to commission a piece for the Capitol is an honor like no other.
Corbin’s work should be familiar for everyone in Kansas City.
His work includes the Firefighter’s Memorial on 31st Street and Broadway, the Children’s Fountain in North Kansas City, the sculptures at the Kauffman Memorial Gardens, the UN Peace Memorial in Independence and the Korea -Vietnam War Memorial in Wyandotte County.
It has taken a lot of research and photos to get Truman’s persona just right.
Corbin examined photos of his face researched his personality and studied his clothing making lot of tweaks and changes to his vision along the way. He has also had help from historians and Truman’s family.
The sculpture cannot be shown just yet because the selection committee and the Truman family hasn’t seen the final product. The work be plated in bronze stand 8-and-half feet tall in the Capitol Rotunda.
Every state gets two statues to display in the Capitol.
Right now, Missouri’s are of early state Senator Francis Preston Blair, and early Congressman Thomas Hart Benton. Both have been there since 1899.
Corbin’s Truman sculpture will replace the Benton statue.
The earliest it could be unveiled is August 2020.
