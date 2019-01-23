KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Road conditions around the Kansas City metropolitan area remain covered in ice and snow.
The Missouri Department of Transportation show that Interstates 70, 435, 29, 35, 470 and several other highways and roads remain covered.
According to KanDrive road conditions are the same in Kansas except for parts of Overland Park and Johnson County. Conditions there are listed as seasonal.
This is a developing story, refresh the page for the latest updates.
