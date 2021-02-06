- Johnson County, KS: 16.67 percent decrease since last week.
- Miami County, KS: 36.36 percent decrease since last week.
- Wyandotte County, KS: 26.7 percent decrease since last week.
- Clay County, MO: 4.94 percent increase since last week.
- Jackson County, MO: 14.15 percent decrease since last week.
- Jackson County, MO (excluding KCMO): 9.59 percent decrease since last week.
- Kansas City, MO: 17.91 percent decrease since last week.
- The entire metro area: Down 18.48 percent since last week.
- Kansas side of the metro: 21.99 percent decrease.
- Missouri side of the metro: 16.7 percent decrease.
Kansas City area sees sharpest decline in new COVID hospitalizations since fall
- Nick Sloan
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City metro area had a sharp decline of weekly new coronavirus hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations fell by nearly 19 percent over the past week, according to MARC.
Only one county in the metro saw an increase of new hospitalizations: Clay County.
This is the steepest weekly decline in hospitalizations since last fall.
Full info below, courtesy of MARC:
Nick Sloan
