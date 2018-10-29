KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Schools are being proactive making sure parents have the resources and information to keep their kids healthy during flu season.
The North Kansas City School District sent home letters to parents going over good health practices, what to do when your child is sick and resources for where to get the flu shot.
On Monday, students at Laurel Hills Elementary School will have the chance to get their flu shot for free during the school day.
The Raytown School District is teaming up with CareDox’s Healthy Schools program to do this for free, as long as their parents register them.
So far, 2,800 students have signed up, and you can sign up until the day of your school’s clinic. The clinics will run until Nov. 6.
The CDC recommends a flu shot as your child’s first defense against the flu. Last year was the worst flu season in decades.
The CDC reports less than 4 out of 10 adults got the flu shot. That was the lowest rate in seven seasons, which led to the deadliest flu season in 40 years.
KCTV5 News reached out to several districts to see if the flu has impacted classes yet.
The Shawnee Mission School District says, right now, 22 students are reporting having influenza.
In Olathe, four cases have been reported.
The North Kansas City School District has had only one diagnosed case of the flu so far.
If your child does start having flu symptoms, schools say keep them at home.
