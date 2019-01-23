KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Road conditions around the Kansas City metropolitan area improved Wednesday afternoon.
After much of the roads were covered in ice and snow in the morning, roads are now considered partly covered.
The Missouri Department of Transportation show that Interstates 70, 435, 29, 35, 470 and several other highways and roads have been improved to a partly covered status.
According to KanDrive road conditions are the similar in Kansas.
Most of the roads are improving except for parts of Overland Park and Johnson County. Those areas status has been considered seasonal.
