KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The day after a deadly mass shooting targeting Muslims half a world away, dozens of people showed up for their daily afternoon prayer at the Masjidu Nuur Islamic Community Center in northeast Kansas City.
Authorities said 49 people were killed and at least another 20 were in hospitals after an Australian national opened fire inside two different mosques in New Zealand late Thursday.
The suspected shooter has been charged with murder, and two others are in custody.
It was a tough day for those gathered at Masjidu Nuur as they prayed for the victims of yet another terror attack.
Abdul Ali said although such violence could happen anywhere, he feels safe at the northeast Kansas City mosque, calling it a part of the community.
“We feel like part of the community here,” he explained. “We have no fear, even though this can happen to anybody.”
Others at the mosque, like Bashir Alew, hope those who don’t understand the fait come out to learn rather than spew hate.
“As a community, we just have to understand each other, appreciate each other, maybe come to the place of mosque, and see what this is all about,” Alew told KCTV5 News.
While the Kansas City Police Department said it is not changing day-to-day operations in reaction to the shooting, other departments like Overland Park are increasing patrols around mosques in the area.
“Crime has no address,” OPPD public information officer John Lacy said. “We have a mosque in our city, and a situation could occur here in Overland Park, and we have to be prepared.”
