KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chamber brought several chief medical officers together for an urgent community update Friday.
Their message was the same -- the delta variant has their hospitals maxed out, with most patients being unvaccinated.
"Our emergency rooms are really, really suffering. They’re overwhelmed," said William Gilbirds with St. Luke’s Hospital.
According to their presentation, the KC Metro has seen over 700 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. They said it's the highest its been since November of last year.
It's hitting kids, too. Children's Merch hit an all-time high of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday.
"The fact that we hit 19 today, I mean we are at 12 yesterday … so we are climbing," said Jennifer Watts with Children's Mercy.
They also mentioned that hospitals remain short staffed as more nurses are walking away from the profession due to infection and fatigue.
"Part of our shortage in not taking patients is not necessarily because we don’t have the beds, we don’t have the applicants interested in taking the nursing positions," said Lisa Hays of Advent Hospital.
Data from the CMO's shows the delta variant was detected after mask mandates were lifted. So they said reducing the spread means doing your part in following health guidelines.
"The more people we get vaccinated, the more people get to wearing masks to protect our kids … i think the better off we’re going to be," said Watts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.