Kansas City-area business donates $12,000 in mattress sets to kids in need

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Crowley Furniture and Mattress donated $12,000 worth of mattresses on Monday to help Kansas City area children and families in need.
The company delivered 60 brand new mattress sets on Monday to Sleepyhead Beds' facility near 56th Street and Troost Avenue.
"Our family has been selling mattresses since 1954 and we continue to be firm believers that quality sleep is key for quality of life," said Greg Crowley of Crowley Furniture and Mattress. "We're proud to partner with Slleepyhead Beds to help children in need throughout our community get a better night's sleep and live happier, healthier lives."
Sleepyhead Beds was founded in 2010. Since then, they have re-purposed almost 900,000 pounds of mattresses that otherwise would have ended up in our landfills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.