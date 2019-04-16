020613mju_piqua_mailcarrier.jpg

Postal carrier Sommer Miller attempts to deliver a letter on her route in Piqua, Ohio on February 6, 2013. 

 (Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is among the nation’s worst with 31 dog attacks on letter carriers last year, according to a national report released Tuesday.

Last year, 5,714 letter carriers were bitten or attacked by dogs nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service said.

Over the last two years in Kansas City, 31 dog attacks on letter carriers were reported in 2017 and 32 attacks last year.

Kansas City is tied at 15th with Baltimore and Denver. St. Louis is ranked at No. 18.

“Last year, many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly use the phrase, 'My dog won’t bite.' We have to treat every dog as if it will," said Kansas City Postmaster Eddie Morgan. “Dog attacks are a nationwide issue and not just a postal problem. Any dog can bite and all attacks are preventable through responsible pet ownership.”

There are more than 4.5 million people, most of them children and the elderly, who are bitten by dogs each year. 

2018 Dog Attack Rankings by City

 

Office City

Office State

CY-18

CY-17

1

HOUSTON

TX

75

71

2

LOS ANGELES

CA

60

67

3

PHILADELPHIA

PA

51

27

4

CLEVELAND

OH

50

49

5

DALLAS

TX

49

40

6

SAN ANTONIO

TX

47

44

7

MINNEAPOLIS

MN

38

27

8

CHICAGO

IL

37

38

8

COLUMBUS

OH

37

43

10

FORT WORTH

TX

35

26

11

DETROIT

MI

34

32

12

SAN DIEGO

CA

33

46

13

CHARLOTTE

NC

32

27

13

MEMPHIS

TN

32

20

15

BALTIMORE

MD

31

44

15

DENVER

CO

31

35

15

KANSAS CITY

MO

31

32

18

ST. LOUIS

MO

30

52

19

ALBUQUERQUE

NM

29

22

19

SACRAMENTO

CA

29

24

21

OAKLAND

CA

28

28

22

SEATTLE

WA

27

28

23

CINCINNATI

OH

24

25

23

MIAMI

FL

24

25

23

PHOENIX

AZ

24

24

26

LOUISVILLE

KY

23

39

27

BROOKLYN

NY

22

21

27

LAS VEGAS

NV

22

19

27

PORTLAND

OR

22

24

