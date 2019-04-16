KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is among the nation’s worst with 31 dog attacks on letter carriers last year, according to a national report released Tuesday.
Last year, 5,714 letter carriers were bitten or attacked by dogs nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service said.
Over the last two years in Kansas City, 31 dog attacks on letter carriers were reported in 2017 and 32 attacks last year.
Kansas City is tied at 15th with Baltimore and Denver. St. Louis is ranked at No. 18.
“Last year, many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly use the phrase, 'My dog won’t bite.' We have to treat every dog as if it will," said Kansas City Postmaster Eddie Morgan. “Dog attacks are a nationwide issue and not just a postal problem. Any dog can bite and all attacks are preventable through responsible pet ownership.”
Last year, 5,714 letter carriers were bitten or attacked by dogs nationwide.
There are more than 4.5 million people, most of them children and the elderly, who are bitten by dogs each year.
2018 Dog Attack Rankings by City
Office City
Office State
CY-18
CY-17
1
HOUSTON
TX
75
71
2
LOS ANGELES
CA
60
67
3
PHILADELPHIA
PA
51
27
4
CLEVELAND
OH
50
49
5
DALLAS
TX
49
40
6
SAN ANTONIO
TX
47
44
7
MINNEAPOLIS
MN
38
27
8
CHICAGO
IL
37
38
8
COLUMBUS
OH
37
43
10
FORT WORTH
TX
35
26
11
DETROIT
MI
34
32
12
SAN DIEGO
CA
33
46
13
CHARLOTTE
NC
32
27
13
MEMPHIS
TN
32
20
15
BALTIMORE
MD
31
44
15
DENVER
CO
31
35
15
KANSAS CITY
MO
31
32
18
ST. LOUIS
MO
30
52
19
ALBUQUERQUE
NM
29
22
19
SACRAMENTO
CA
29
24
21
OAKLAND
CA
28
28
22
SEATTLE
WA
27
28
23
CINCINNATI
OH
24
25
23
MIAMI
FL
24
25
23
PHOENIX
AZ
24
24
26
LOUISVILLE
KY
23
39
27
BROOKLYN
NY
22
21
27
LAS VEGAS
NV
22
19
27
PORTLAND
OR
22
24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.