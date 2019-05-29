KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Kansas City International Airport is open again after a harrowing night of storms that left debris over the runway, including debris apparently from a tornado-ravaged town nearly 50 miles away.
A tornado warning Tuesday night forced officials to move people from the terminal to a tunnel leading to the parking garage, where they stayed for about an hour.
But flights were delayed for several hours because of debris strewn about the airfield. Airport spokesman Joe McBride says debris that included pots, plants and wall panels was apparently blown to Kansas City from a tornado that struck Linwood, Kansas, 47 miles to the southwest.
PHOTOS: Tornado causes miles of destruction in Linwood, Kansas
Sara Weisfeldt/CNN
Linwood, Kansas aftermath
Sara Weisfeldt/CNN
Linwood, Kansas aftermath
Andi Babineau/CNN
A massive, rain-wrapped tornado ripped by Linwood, Kansas, outside Kansas City on Tuesday evening, and dozens of homes on Linwood's outskirts are "all gone," Mayor Brian Christenson told CNN.
Andi Babineau/CNN
At least one tornado and severe storms ravaged areas there and in nearby Douglas County, Kansas, destroying stretches of homes and businesses.
Andi Babineau/CNN
In the past 30 days, there have been more than 500 tornado reports across the country.
(Bailey Newton via AP)
This photo provided by Bailey Newton shows a storm system passing through an area, seen from her friend's house in Shawnee, Kan., Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
(James Lang via AP)
This image made from video provided by James Lang shows a storm system passing through an area, seen from a bridge over Interstate 435 in Shawnee, Kan., Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
(KCTV5 News)
A large and dangerous tornado touched down in Linwood, Kansas, the National Weather Service office reported.
The airport's Twitter account described it as "Thousands of pieces over millions of square feet."
Debris picked up on the airfield that caused our Operations staff to close the airport because Foreign Object Damage to aircraft can cause catastrophe. Pots, foam, wall panels, plant ID tags over millions of square feet. Presumed from tornado damage 47 miles away in Linwood, KS. pic.twitter.com/oOhYTs7F6H
— Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) May 29, 2019
