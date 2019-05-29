A massive tornado damaged homes and businesses Tuesday in Linwood, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Kansas City International Airport is open again after a harrowing night of storms that left debris over the runway, including debris apparently from a tornado-ravaged town nearly 50 miles away.

A tornado warning Tuesday night forced officials to move people from the terminal to a tunnel leading to the parking garage, where they stayed for about an hour.

But flights were delayed for several hours because of debris strewn about the airfield. Airport spokesman Joe McBride says debris that included pots, plants and wall panels was apparently blown to Kansas City from a tornado that struck Linwood, Kansas, 47 miles to the southwest.

The airport's Twitter account described it as "Thousands of pieces over millions of square feet."

The airport reopened around 12:15 a.m.

