KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City's air quality is getting worse.
The American Lung Association just released its 2019 report. The group says Kansas City has a "D" grade for ozone pollution. This is worse than last year's report.
The 20th annual report found that Kansas City had an average of three unhealthy ozone days between 2015-2017, which is slightly higher than the 2.7 unhealthy days from last year’s report.
The American Lung Association says this is largely caused by climate change.
"Kansas City residents should be aware of unhealthy air quality days, largely caused by climate change, which results in hotter days, that could be placing our health and lives at risk,” said Sara Prem, advocacy specialist for the Lung Association. “In addition to challenges here in Kansas City, the 20th-anniversary ‘State of the Air’ report highlights that more than four in 10 Americans are living with unhealthy air, and we’re heading in the wrong direction when it comes to protecting public health."
Ozone Pollution in Greater Kansas City
- Grade: D
- Rank: 62nd most polluted
- 3 unhealthy ozone days
Learn more about Kansas City’s rankings, as well as air quality across Kansas, Missouri and the nation, in the 2019 “State of the Air” report at Lung.org/sota.
