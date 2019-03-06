Kansas City about to settle suit over intersection

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A city council committee approved a six-figure settlement for a man who was hit by a car at the intersection of 63rd and Brookside in 2017.
The area looks a lot different than it did a couple years ago when Steven Israelite was hit.
On September 26, 2016, Israelite was walking in the crosswalk on 63rd Street in Brookside from Michael Forbes Grille toward Panera.
“The piano key crosswalk that we see here across Brookside Plaza there was actually one of those across 63rd,” Stephen Gorny, Israelite’s Attorney, said.
Israelite’s attorney, Stephen Gorny, said there were no cars coming and there wasn’t anything to control traffic at the time when Israelite was violently hit.
“He went up onto the hood of the car, his head struck the windshield. He had a number of orthopedic injuries to his spine, legs and wrists,” Gorny voiced.
That resulted in a lawsuit against the city of Kansas City. A council committee approved a $310,000 settlement Wednesday.
In court documents filed by Gorny, he says the city knew about vehicle-to-pedestrian incidents at the crossing prior to Israelite’s incident.
He says the documents were filed to try and make safety improvements to the intersection.
People say the area is a little intimidating.
“I wasn’t sure if the cars coming this way would stop or if they knew I had the right of way,” Nicole Gordon, resident, said.
The Trolley Trail also goes through the intersection. One jogger believes there’s still room for improvements.
“Like a bigger stop light or maybe people just abiding by it a little more cause I’ve seen people just go by and it’s pretty scary because you don’t want to get hit,” Abby Slyman, jogger, voiced.
Israelite hasn’t been back to the area since he was hit but he’s pleased to know a new crosswalk is there.
The settlement ordinance goes in front of the full council for a vote Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.