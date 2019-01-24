JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to murdering three people, including a 1-year-old, in a Kansas City residence in September 2015.
Joseph L. Nelson, 26, will serve 33 years in prison. Three of those years were tacked onto the sentence because Nelson was convicted of tampering with a potential witness.
On Thursday, Nelson pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and one count of tampering with a victim or witness in a felony prosecution.
A Jackson County judge sentenced Nelson to 30 years on each of the murder convictions and three years on the armed criminal action conviction. All those sentences are set to run concurrently.
In addition, the judge sentenced Nelson to three years in prison for tampering with a victim or witness in a felony prosecution. Those three years are set to run in addition to the 30 years for a total sentence of 33 years in prison.
According to court records, 17-year-old Bianca R. Fletcher, 18-year-old Shannon Rollins Jr., and Fletcher’s 1-year-old son, Joseph, were fatally shot on Sept. 8, 2015 in a residence in the 5900 block of East 84th Street in Kansas City.
A witness told police that Nelson was in an argument with Fletcher. She threw a diaper at him and he shot her to death. He then killed her 1-year-old son and another teen who witnessed the fatal shootings.
Nelson later told a witness, "I killed them. I killed them." Nelson also described how he collected shell casings at the scene and sold the murder weapon.
Later, Nelson was also indicted by a Jackson County grand jury for trying to induce a witness to falsely testify that someone else had killed the three victims.
Nelson was scheduled to stand trial this week when he decided to enter his pleas.
Family members of the victims were in court on Thursday to testify to their grief over the loss of their loved ones.
