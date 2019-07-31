KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - A 10-year-old took her mother’s car to get McDonald’s on Wednesday morning, which resulted in a wreck.
According to Kansas City police, the mother was sleeping when the girl decided to take her mother’s Chevy Tahoe to McDonald’s.
After a few miles, the girl got lost and tried to make a turn at 12th and Olive streets. However, she did not yield, which led to a crash with a vehicle going in the opposite direction.
Police say both vehicles sustained heavy damage, as well as a stop sign and an electrical street light box.
Police say the child was taken to the hospital with some bumps and bruises, but the other driver did not complain of any injuries.
