KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Residents across the metro are reporting clinics canceling their appointments for Covid-19 vaccines and boosters.
Allie Novakowski took her kids to get their first vaccine this afternoon. They were happy to take a break from homeschooling, but there was some lasting frustration too.
“I was really upset that we couldn’t get the vaccine at the time we had scheduled,” Novakowski said.
This is their second time venturing out in hopes of a shot.
Novakowski said she made an appointment at Walgreens earlier this week. She said the pharmacy chain canceled their appointments because they didn’t have any pediatric vaccines to give them.
“I was just scrambling to get the first appointment that I could close to our area,” she said.
Thursday, KCTV5 found a location in Kansas shutting down vaccines for the day. This time the problem was staffing, not shots.
We’ve reached out to Walgreens multiple times. They have not responded to us.
Other parents and booster hopefuls reached out to us saying they had their appointments canceled too. Some saying they’ve tried to make multiple appointments without success.
Novakowski says she feels a little relief after going through the county.
“I feel a little bit better,” she said. “I’ll be a little bit more relieved once they get their second dose in , but we’re feeling pretty good about this one so far.”
To make sure you can find an appointment close to you, we have links to county clinics with walk-in and appointment availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.