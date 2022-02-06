KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Sunday marks the first weekend without the Chiefs in the running for the Lombardi trophy.
Local flocked to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, donated by Patrick Mahomes, on an unseasonably warm February afternoon.
“They can get out the house, come run and play, move around,” Linda Davis said. “I love it.”
When asked about how long it took to get over last Sunday’s loss during the Pro Bowl, Patrick Mahomes said he isn’t quite there.”
“I’m still not over it. I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “I’ll have to use that as motivation going forward”
Kansas Citians are right there with him.
“I can feel the pain, especially locally around Kansas City,” said Curtis Gilyard who was at the park with his children.
Kansas Citians are divided on what to do this next fateful Sunday. They ponder if the game is worth watching.
“We were back and forth on whether or not to watch the Super Bowl,” Eric Kipp said with his kids by his side. “We are going to watch it, be good sports about it. Probably cheer for the Bengals.”
Others are more passionate about their stance.
“I’m not watching the Super Bowl at all,” Davis said. “At all.”
Whatever Kansas City decides to do next weekend to occupy time, at least it’s together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.