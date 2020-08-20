KANORADO, KS. (AP) — Kansas officials and a granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the completion of Interstate 70 across the state.
Mary Eisenhower joined state Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and other dignitaries Thursday in unveiling a new highway sign for east-bound I-70 as it leaves Colorado during an event near the border.
The sign welcomes motorists to Kansas, notes that it was President Eisenhower’s home and commemorates the June 17, 1970 completion of I-70.
President Eisenhower pushed for construction of the interstate highway system in the 1950s.
The first stretch of I-70 just west of Topeka was finished in 1956.
