Kansas board to review challenge to candidacy of Independent Greg Orman on Thursday

A state board plans to meet Thursday to consider a challenge to independent candidate Greg Orman's right to appear on the November ballot in the Kansas governor's race.
The three-member, all-Republican State Objections Board set its meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday in Topeka. A Democratic legislative leader's chief of staff filed an objection to Orman's candidacy with the secretary of state's office Monday.
The objection questions the validity of petitions submitted by the independent candidate and Kansas City-area businessman to get on the ballot.
Orman needed signatures from 5,000 registered Kansas voters. The secretary of state's office said he had more than 7,000.
Orman's campaign spokesman has called the objection "frivolous."
The board is Secretary of State Kris Kobach's top deputy, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann.
Democrats horrified by the thought that Kobach could be Kansas' next governor are attacking Orman, whose independent candidacy could thwart their ambitions and help elect the Republican.
