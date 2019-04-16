TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Board of Healing Arts is accusing Shawn Parcells of misrepresenting who he is and lying about his credentials.

In a new court filing, the board is asking a judge for injunctive relief. It claims at different times Parcells claimed to be a doctor, a pathologist and a medical examiner.

This follows a KCTV5 News investigation into Parcells and his company which exposed allegations of fraud and deception across the United States.

Family after family told KCTV5 that they thought Parcells was a doctor because he either said that directly or gave them that impression. He also hid his true identity under a different name, “Professor Lynn.”

Families say he took their money, desecrated their loved ones and never provided final reports.

Families who did receive reports call them “junk” pointing out they were full of errors and had a weird title at the top.

Medicine or science?

“I am not going to hide. You want to accuse me, then prove to me how I broke the law and "practiced medicine" when I have never done such a thing,” Parcells defended himself in an email.

Parcells sent the KCTV5 investigative unit a lengthy response defending his work. He says people misunderstand that he’s conducting scientific not medical reviews.

“People are missing the point here and it is hurting science. It is only delaying us and because I do work for the defense then no one likes me and wants me gone because I actually make the other side do their job," he said.

Parcells calls his final reports are “pathophysiological reports.” Parcells says those reports offer his analysis on why a person died and do not require the supervision of a pathologist or doctor.

Families are furious at what they consider double speak. They paid for autopsies, signed contracts for autopsies and Parcells company is called “National Autopsy Services.”

Many families need a valid autopsy report for insurance or legal reasons. It’s unclear if they can take “pathophysiological reports” signed by Parcells to court.

Why has this taken so long?

Parcells now faces criminal charges of theft and desecration for his county work in Wabaunsee County. He also faces civil charges from the Kansas Attorney General for violating the False Claims and Consumer Protection Acts.

Parcells’ businesses are currently shut down due to a temporary restraining order which will be reviewed by a judge Friday.

Families are angry, pointing out concerns with Parcells have a deep history. He’s previously been the subject of nationwide criticism. They only hired him because Parcells was operating under a different name “Professor Lynn.” His real name was nowhere on the website. Families only learned of his full name if and when they received a final “pathophysiological report.”

Numerous pathologists have contacted KCTV5 verifying they notified the Board of Healing Arts years ago. That’s true for both Kansas and Missouri.

Court documents back up those frustrations from families and medical professionals. Once section refers to concerns “five years” ago. And the Kansas Board of Healing Arts says Parcells gave this information in a sworn statement regarding his credentials on Sept. 11, 2012 saying, “I’m ... no different than a physician assistant or nurse practitioner specializing in forensic medicine.”