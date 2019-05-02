TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansans safely disposed of nearly seven tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last Saturday’s National Drug Take-Back Day, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Kansas law enforcement officers collected 13,638 pounds of medicines at 116 locations throughout the state during the event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said.
“Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these semi-annual Drug Take-Back events,” he said. “I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”
Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 176,796 pounds of medications in the 17 collection days that have been held since 2010.
Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys them.
Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.